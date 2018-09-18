Multifunctional Rugged Tablets

DT Research has introduced the DT372AP and DT370CR rugged, military-grade tablets with a 7-inch sunlight-readable display that is high performance, yet energy-efficient and include information capture and wireless communications for indoor-outdoor workflow.

The DT372AP and DT370CR tablets give users military-grade durability and reliability in harsh environments with IP65 and MIL-STD-810G ratings within a slim, lightweight package. The 7-inch display is suitable for a variety of workers indoor and outdoor through a high-bright and anti-reflective screen with capacitive touch. This high-performance, low power consumption device runs on an energy-efficient Intel Pentium quad-core processor.

Information capture is possible through a built-in 2D barcode scanner, NFC/RFID reader and back camera with auto focus. The tablets transfer information through wireless communications including 4G LTE mobile broadband, WiFi and long-range Bluetooth.

These tablets also enable precision positioning and surveying with an optional GNSS receiver, built for Real Time Kinematic (RTK) used to enhance the precision of position data derived from satellite-based positioning systems. Users can create 3D Point Clouds with centimeter-level accuracy.

Key features for DT372AP and DT370CR tablets include:

Indoor/Outdoor Display—Brilliant 7-inch high-bright (800 nits) sunlight readable and anti-reflective display with capacitive touch.

Durable and Reliable—IP65-rated for water and dust resistance. MIL-STD- 810G for shock and vibration protection.

High Performance—The DT372AP tablet is powered by an Intel Pentium quad-core processor with energy-efficient power consumption.

Robust Communications—Fully integrated Wi-Fi, long range (1,000 ft) Bluetooth and 4G LTE/AWS Mobile Broadband deliver information capture and transmission.

Enterprise Operating System—Microsoft Windows IoT Enterprise operating system.

Precision Positioning—Optional GNSS module with concurrent reception of GPS and GLONASS at 167dBm navigation sensitivity enable a precise RTK solution. Users can measure with the RTK GNSS positioning directly using a foldable antenna or connect to an external antenna for more robust receiving and survey grade precision.

Information Capture—Options for built-in 2D barcode scanner, NFC/RFID reader and a 5 or 8 megapixel back camera with auto focus.

Interchangeable Accessories—Accessories for the DT372AP and DT370CR tablets are available to satisfy a range of deployment needs, including vehicle/wall/poll mount cradle; Helix antenna, digital pen, battery gang charger, and battery pack.

DT Research