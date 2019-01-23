Multimodal TMS

Menu
GlobalTranz Enterprises Inc. has released the next generation of its GTZcommand transportation management system (TMS).

GlobalTranz Enterprises Inc. has released the next generation of its GTZcommand transportation management system (TMS). GTZcommand’s functionality includes:

Automated digital freight matching;

Real-time tracking and notifications;

Rate, quote, order and workflow management;

Robust and intuitive real-time analytics;

Configurable business process and business rule management;

Back-office product and services, including insurance, credit, invoicing and freight bill audit.

GTZcommand is multimodal, multi-vendor and multi-currency, and takes a holistic view of a user’s shipments as individual movements, independent of mode.

GTZcommand is part of the GTZconnect software suite, which includes an array of tools for shippers, carriers and logistics service providers.

