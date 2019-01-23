Multimodal TMS

GlobalTranz Enterprises Inc. has released the next generation of its GTZcommand transportation management system (TMS). GTZcommand’s functionality includes:
Automated digital freight matching;
Real-time tracking and notifications;
Rate, quote, order and workflow management;
Robust and intuitive real-time analytics;
Configurable business process and business rule management;
Back-office product and services, including insurance, credit, invoicing and freight bill audit.
GTZcommand is multimodal, multi-vendor and multi-currency, and takes a holistic view of a user’s shipments as individual movements, independent of mode.
GTZcommand is part of the GTZconnect software suite, which includes an array of tools for shippers, carriers and logistics service providers.