Multimodal TMS

GlobalTranz Enterprises Inc. has released the next generation of its GTZcommand transportation management system (TMS). GTZcommand’s functionality includes:

Automated digital freight matching;

Real-time tracking and notifications;

Rate, quote, order and workflow management;

Robust and intuitive real-time analytics;

Configurable business process and business rule management;

Back-office product and services, including insurance, credit, invoicing and freight bill audit.

GTZcommand is multimodal, multi-vendor and multi-currency, and takes a holistic view of a user’s shipments as individual movements, independent of mode.

GTZcommand is part of the GTZconnect software suite, which includes an array of tools for shippers, carriers and logistics service providers.

GlobalTranz