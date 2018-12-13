Multiple Waypoint Navigation

Sygic has introduced a new optimization algorithm as part of its Truck GPS navigation system. The algorithm analyzes multiple waypoints in order to send drivers on efficient routes, which save on time, gas, and other resources.

Sygic’s algorithm geocodes pick-up and delivery addresses, optimizing them once they are manually inputted into navigation apps, or scanned from package labels. Then, routes with the shortest times, distances and the least amount of traffic are displayed on the navigation app.

The algorithm can handle more than a hundred waypoints and is also used as part of Sygic Navigation products, or as an API embedded into existing tech. The software development kit (SDK) is integrated into mobile and tablet navigation apps, and doesn’t require server-side solutions.

It can be deployed on company vehicles, and also supports offline navigation. It dynamically adapts the route to all changes from dispatchers without the drivers having to manually input new destinations. Individual drivers can also use Sygic’s Truck GPS navigation, and SMEs can integrate with its Professional Navigation with SDK.

Sygic