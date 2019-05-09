Menu
Oil-free Drum Motor

Interroll has introduced an oil-free drum motor now based on the Interroll Drum Motor Platform.

Compared to standard drum motors, the oil-free motor’s performance is only minimally impacted by the different type of lubrication. Also, compared to a standard asynchronous motor, oil-free synchronous motors are stronger and better performing, but they require a frequency inverter and speed and torque are slightly reduced compared to a standard synchronous motor lubricated with oil. However, high-speed applications are still possible if the belt pull force is sufficient. This is also true for low-speed applications.

Typical oil-free motor applications include transportation and packaging of lightweight goods such as candy, chocolate or pralines.

The new motor is suitable for food manufacturers who have to comply with certain restrictions regarding food contamination. Oil-free drum motors can be used for any application where the belt moves slowly (i.e., when the production process is in steps and accuracy is of paramount importance, like portioning and cutting for instance).

The oil-free drum motor is designed to make the entire production flow safer as it eliminates any potential risk of oil contamination. It works well in cool temperatures, which are often a requirement in the food manufacturing sector.

