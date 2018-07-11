Combilift has introduced a purpose-built order picker for long products.

This man-up truck features a long platform to enable the operator to access long products stored at height. It is fitted with guide rollers to enable it to operate in existing guided narrow aisles of just 1.4m (4.6 ft.)—the same width as those needed for Combilift’s GT truck.

It enables operators to hand pick orders for customers from the elevated platform and it has a capacity of 450 kg (roughly 1,000 lbs). Its overhead guard, light anti-slip floor, self-closing platform gate and guard rails are designed with safety in mind. The travel speed and steering angle automatically adjust according to lift heights

Features include:

Standing operator overhead guard

Multi-function steering/function control

Dual-speed control

Operator display

Guide rollers

AC electric steering

AC motor technology.

Combilift