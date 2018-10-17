Menu
Toyota Order Picker
New Products

Order Pickers

Toyota Forklifts has introduced three new order pickers which feature optional Lift Logic Speed and Height Control System

Toyota Forklifts has introduced three new order pickers which feature optional Lift Logic Speed and Height Control System. The line includes Toyota’s first model in the class to offer a 36-volt option that reaches a maximum reach height of 390 inches.

The three new models come equipped with AC drive and two models come standard with AC lift. The entry-level model is a 24-volt that lifts up to 240 inches. The mid-level model is also a 24-volt and lifts up to 366 inches. The premium-level model is a 36-volt and lifts up to 390 inches.

Options across all models include:

● Mini-masts

● Five-battery compartment sizes

● Pallet clamps with up to 6” openings

● UL-EE

● Battery interlock switches

● Lift Logic

● End of Aisle Slowdown

● Electronic Passkey.

Toyota Material Handling U.S.A.

TAGS: Powered Vehicles and Forklifts
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
deliverycircle-logo
SaaS Platform for Last-Mile Delivery
Oct 18, 2018
Rite-Hite DirectDrive
Silent, Oil-free HVLS Fan
Oct 17, 2018
Honeywell n670x-2dscanengine
Slim 2D Barcode Scan Engines
Oct 17, 2018
Autobag 600-650
Wide Bag Packaging Systems
Oct 16, 2018