Toyota Forklifts has introduced three new order pickers which feature optional Lift Logic Speed and Height Control System. The line includes Toyota’s first model in the class to offer a 36-volt option that reaches a maximum reach height of 390 inches.

The three new models come equipped with AC drive and two models come standard with AC lift. The entry-level model is a 24-volt that lifts up to 240 inches. The mid-level model is also a 24-volt and lifts up to 366 inches. The premium-level model is a 36-volt and lifts up to 390 inches.

Options across all models include:

● Mini-masts

● Five-battery compartment sizes

● Pallet clamps with up to 6” openings

● UL-EE

● Battery interlock switches

● Lift Logic

● End of Aisle Slowdown

● Electronic Passkey.

Toyota Material Handling U.S.A.