Packaging Serialization Solution

Covectra has introduced AuthentiTrack, a holistic, integrated serialization system to combat counterfeiting and diversion across a range of industries including food & beverage, electronics, fashion, cosmetics and luxury goods.

AuthentiTrack provides a single-source serialization solution from the packaging line to the cloud to ensure brand protection, product safety and supply chain integrity. It is designed to encompass the site, line, packaging units and the devices within the packaging unit to provide a complete serialization operation at the plant level.

The system, which offers flexibility to meet a range of packaging applications and serialization requirements, can be configured to serialize automatically at very high speeds or for a manual, semi-automatic line or low volume packaging operations. It also is designed to handle communications between packaging line systems and external partners to ensure consistency and accuracy for complex format requirements.

The platform’s EPCIS-certified serialization database, which is capable of serial number generation, management, and aggregation from unit dose up to pallet can be integrated with a Covectra system or any existing packaging line serialization system. AuthentiTrack also offers integration capabilities so that users can connect to existing ERP systems or other sources of truth for product-related master data. Additionally, after any merchandise is packed and shipped, a connection to the AuthentiTrack Cloud provides serial number provisioning and an event history repository.

Covectra