Menu
Presto ECOA P4 with Turntable
New Products

Pallet Leveler with Turntable

Presto ECOA Lifts’ P4 Roll-On Leveler with Turntable has a platform that, when fully lowered, sits essentially flush to the floor.

Presto ECOA Lifts’ P4 Roll-On Leveler with Turntable has a platform that, when fully lowered, sits essentially flush to the floor. This allows users to place or remove pallet loads with a hand pallet truck.

It features a built-in turntable that rotates a full pallet load 360˚ so workers can build or break down loads from a fixed position without the need for walking around or reaching across the pallet.

The unit’s capacity is 2500 lbs. The 44” x 48” turntable platform accepts a variety of open bottom skid or pallet sizes. When in the fully raised position the platform height is 30”.

The platform height is controlled by the operator via footswitch or hand pendant control so the load can be precisely positioned to the most comfortable height for loading and unloading. As a layer of goods is loaded or unloaded, the worker raises or lowers the platform so the next layer is at an easy to access height.

Loads can be accessed from three sides with a minimum of stretching or reaching. Toe protection is provided on all working sides.

Presto ECOA Lifts

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Venture Research Forklift Reader
Forklift Reader with RFID and IoT Capabilities
Jul 25, 2018
CRE-599
Heavy-Duty AGV
Jul 24, 2018
Rite-Hite TS5000
Trailer Stabilizer
Jul 24, 2018
JLG Fork-Mounted Extendable Truss
Fork-Mounted Telehandler Attachment
Jul 23, 2018