Pallet Leveler with Turntable

Presto ECOA Lifts’ P4 Roll-On Leveler with Turntable has a platform that, when fully lowered, sits essentially flush to the floor. This allows users to place or remove pallet loads with a hand pallet truck.

It features a built-in turntable that rotates a full pallet load 360˚ so workers can build or break down loads from a fixed position without the need for walking around or reaching across the pallet.

The unit’s capacity is 2500 lbs. The 44” x 48” turntable platform accepts a variety of open bottom skid or pallet sizes. When in the fully raised position the platform height is 30”.

The platform height is controlled by the operator via footswitch or hand pendant control so the load can be precisely positioned to the most comfortable height for loading and unloading. As a layer of goods is loaded or unloaded, the worker raises or lowers the platform so the next layer is at an easy to access height.

Loads can be accessed from three sides with a minimum of stretching or reaching. Toe protection is provided on all working sides.

Presto ECOA Lifts