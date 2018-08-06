Pallet Load Inverter

Southworth Products has launched the PalletPal Rotator Inverter, which offers a way to invert a fully loaded pallet without the need for manual restacking.

The most common use of the PalletPal Rotator Inverter is for switching loads from in-house pallets to shipping pallets or slip sheets. Other uses include replacing broken pallets, replacing damaged boxes or bags (at the bottom of the load), or turning inventory for mixing.

In operation, the load is placed into the unit with a forklift or stacker. The operator then engages the powered clamping mechanism to secure the load. Then at the touch of a button, a massive anti-friction turret bearing rotates the load a full 180° in about 15 seconds. The rotation can be stopped at any point during the process. The clamping mechanism features adjustable pressure to prevent crushing of lighter loads.

Models are available with a load capacity of 4,400 lbs. and clamp openings to accept pallet loads as large as48” x 48” x 84”.

