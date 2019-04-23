Pallet Load Stoppers

Menu
Steel King Industries Inc. has introduced a bolted Pallet Load Stop Option for an added layer of protection for personnel safety and inventory loss.

Steel King Industries Inc. has introduced a bolted Pallet Load Stop Option. Designed for heavy use applications, the Pallet Load Stop provides an added layer of protection for personnel safety and inventory loss.

The pallet stoppers provides a fixed 6-inch flue space for pallet rack applications. The pallet safety stops allow for ventilation and provide space for fire suppression sprinklers above the racks to penetrate product stored in racks.

The new bolt together pallet load stop design provides users with the flexibility of either a 3” or 4” set back using the same clip. Popular bay widths of 96”, 108” and 144” are stock items.

