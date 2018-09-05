Pallets for Grocery and Food Service DCs

ORBIS Corp. has introduced the XpressPal (XP) Grocery pallet, which is designed to ship finished goods from distribution centers to retail in grocery supply chains.

The new legs on the XP Grocery pallet are round, making the pallet compatible with similar pallets on the market and increasing the pallet’s impact performance in rugged grocery environments. In addition, the XP Grocery pallet’s legs are now 18 inches apart. This gives forklifts maximum room to remove stacked pallets without the pallets sticking together, allowing for easier material handling.

The XP Grocery pallet’s top deck includes a molded-in texture to minimize load shifting. The texture increases friction, so goods are less likely to slip off the pallet.

The XP Grocery pallet’s top deck includes ergonomic handle holes so the pallet can be manually moved or unstacked, making it an applicable option for manual and automated systems. For additional anti-slip friction, rubber grommets are available.

For increased function and safety, the XP Grocery pallet is a one-piece fully hygenic plastic pallet. The one-piece high-pressure injection-molded construction gives the pallet a high strength-to-weight ratio and the ability to withstand rugged handling. The pallet’s flow-through design eliminates areas where contaminants, such as dirt, dust and liquid, can collect.

ORBIS Corp.