Pick by Vision or Voice

Picavi’s pick-by-vision solution now enables users to input information by voice. Workers can activate the microphone on their smart glasses and issue instructions to the software controlling the system through voice commands.

Up to now workers have been able to either use the touch pad on the glasses or the ring scanners or handle the picking movements in the system via the Picavi Power Control, which also acts as the rechargeable battery . They’ll now be able to use voice commands as well.

Depending on the situation and their preference, warehouse workers can now select their favorite input mode so that they can complete their picking tasks. For example, it is possible to enter corrections in quantities by communicating commands at voice level through the microphone, which is an integral part of the glasses. Employees can use the input process that suits them best.

