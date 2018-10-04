Push-to-Talk Wearable Device

Orion Labs has introduced Orion Sync, a connected wearable that works with Orion’s platform and constellation of devices, apps and services. Orion Sync connects mobile teams to Orion voice chat, bots, integrations and workflows with a purpose built, cloud-managed, LTE-connected Push-to-Talk (PTT) wearable.

Weighing just 125 grams, the device is lightweight and can be worn on a shirt, vest, lanyard, or jacket. Orion Sync has a built-in speaker and advanced DSP controlled microphone array, and also works with a variety of headsets and accessories.

Orion Sync has built-in cellular and Wi-Fi connections and, like all Orion clients, it is managed using a web page or within the Orion Labs app. Managers and administrators can instantly control and configure devices, accounts, and services wherever they are, without the need for cables or special software. Orion Sync brings all capabilities of Orion’s voice platform to mobile workers without having to configure and manage smartphones or maintain legacy radio systems.

Key features of Orion Sync include:

• Works over any distance using LTE and Wi-Fi

• Real-time, heads-up communication in a lightweight, wearable form factor

• Unlimited groups with unlimited users

• Strong encryption to meet advanced security and compliance requirements

• Improved safety and security with emergency workflows.

Orion Labs