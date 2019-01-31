WISER Systems has added real-time 3D tracking and a mobile user interface to its wireless IoT location system.

WISER’s ultra-wideband (UWB) mesh locator solution delivers real-time asset visibility by displaying asset locations and movement histories on a facility map or floor plan, delivering precise location without the need for permanent infrastructure, even in the most complex environments.

Applications for the system include automotive and aerospace manufacturers, warehouses, retail, security, healthcare and U.S. military facilities.

In addition to the 3D tracking capability and the mobile interface, the system’s zoning and geofencing features have been enhanced, and the asset filtering/labeling functions have been improved, as well as the capability for tracking history playback and display on the user interface. Other technology advancements include improved system scalability and ongoing product hardening, as well as an expanded selection of partner software integrators.

WISER Systems Inc.