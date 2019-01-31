Real-Time Asset Tracking and Positioning

HERE Technologies and Fathom Systems have introduced a comprehensive solution for highly accurate, real-time asset tracking.

The integrated HERE and Fathom solution enables asset managers and the transportation and logistics industry to move from the existing “stage to gate” tracking process to real-time location awareness of an asset with pinpoint accuracy. This is accomplished by the integration of HERE Indoor Positioning software with the Fathom Locator cloud-based subscription service, via API, and the Fathom Hubs, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) scanning hardware devices deployed at the customer site.

A critical function is the solution’s advancement of the “stage to gate” process—where the whereabouts of an asset is relative to when it enters and departs a facility—to real-time, indoor positioning and tracking throughout the journey. The solution also allows users to geofence assets to automate the “stage to gate” process, and receive alerts if the asset moves beyond the geofence boundaries.

