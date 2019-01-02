Real-Time Visibility & Alerts

SpotSee has introduced the ShockLog Cellular module, a cellular-connected accessory to the ShockLog 298 impact recorder. This module gives users real-time alerts, along with the date, time and location of potentially damaging events. This information can be accessed via the SpotSee Cloud from anywhere in the world.

ShockLog Cellular combines the shock and vibration monitoring capabilities of the ShockLog 298 with global connectivity to deliver supply chain transparency to users. The ShockLog 298 leverages a piezoelectric accelerometer, which delivers impact analysis with a low noise floor. Now, this impact recorder can be connected to global cellular networks to send data to the SpotSee Cloud, meaning the ShockLog Cellular module can continue to provide data from inside warehouses or even containers.

It utilizes 3G or 2G technology to communicate with the SpotSee Cloud with a low monthly connectivity cost and no roaming charges.

During a journey, ShockLog Cellular tracks assets and alerts users of any impact in real time. Users are able to monitor their assets from wherever they are through a user-friendly, cloud-based portal. When the journey has concluded, the ShockLog 298 allows users to download and analyze the full data set. The ShockLog Report View provides an overview of the entire journey, including peak acceleration values for all three axes reported on a time basis, as well as detailed impact curves. Users can zoom in for a closer view or export data into programs such as Excel and Matlab for more detailed analysis.

