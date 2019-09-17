Remote Cargo Management

SkyBitz has launched its WMS Wireless Door Sensor for users currently tracking and monitoring their assets within the SkyBitz SmartTrailer Ecosystem. With the installation of SkyBitz Wireless Door Sensors, users can attain more accurate asset utilization, while reducing load theft and validating product deliveries in real-time.

The new Wireless Door Sensor expands the SkyBitz SmartTrailer system of sensors that report actionable data from their asset management devices to the SkyBitz InSight platform and TMS integrations. The sensor provides real-time notifications of door open and close events, either at specified landmarks or anywhere other than a specified landmark. Now users can address common liability issues associated with managing remote trailers, containers and cargo such as unauthorized use or theft. Plus, in conjunction with TMS data, users can know precisely when a trailer loading event has been completed.

Wireless capability allows the device to be setup in as little as ten minutes. Users can confirm operation using the SkyBitz Tools mobile application. Compatible with the SkyBitz GXT5002C, the Wireless Door Sensor translates data securely through the SkyBitz portal sending real-time notifications via email or text, making it suitable for users with intermodal containers, trailers or other assets that transport goods through remote areas.

SkyBitz InSight platform integrates the Wireless Door Sensor data, so alerts and notifications are scheduled in real-time. In addition to reducing theft or identifying assets that are under-utilized or potentially used as storage, users can pinpoint the exact time the doors were opened and closed, confirming trailer loading completion time and customer deliveries.

