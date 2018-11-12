Menu
ORBCOMM CT 3000
New Products

Remote Monitoring of Refrigerate Containers

ORBCOMM has launched the CT 3000 solution for remote monitoring and control of refrigerated containers travelling by land, rail or sea.

ORBCOMM Inc. has launched the CT 3000 solution for remote monitoring and control of refrigerated containers travelling by land, rail or sea. The  CT 3000 series provides wireless connectivity through its ruggedized hardware and a cloud-based analytics platform and information management engine for asset management and utilization.

The solution supports built-in and external sensors, cellular connectivity and wireless technologies to deliver actionable data on asset location, status, performance, and cargo area temperature. The new series comes in two variants: the CT 3100 can be temporarily installed to monitor assets for a specific duration while on a trip, aboard a vessel or at a terminal, while the CT 3000 is permanently installed on an asset for continuous tracking.

This container monitoring solution connects directly to the reefer to enable real-time alerts and two-way control, allowing operators to react to discrepancies and remotely adjust temperature and humidity levels to ensure temperature compliance and minimize spoilage, thereby reducing costly insurance claims.

ORBCOMM Inc.

