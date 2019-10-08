Retail Fulfillment Solution

Dematic, a member of KION Group, has introduced its Micro-Fulfillment solution to help retailers address increased consumer demand for rapid online order fulfillment in a small footprint.

Integrating intelligent automation and human expertise, the solution is a combination of automated technology and Dematic iQ software. The software enables users to retain control of their data while providing integration with other inventory management, warehouse and ERP systems so that all stores, distribution centers and corporate offices are networked on the same platform.

The Dematic Micro-Fulfillment solution is designed to be implemented close to the end consumer and is configured to fit into footprints as small as 10,000 sq. ft., such as in the back of a retail store, in a nearby dark store or urban fulfillment center. Such close proximity enables retailers to better utilize and maximize space, while making one-hour fulfillment possible while increasing profitability.

Additional features include:

· Cold zone environment capabilities with ambient, chilled and frozen temperature zones.

· A global footprint that enables implementation at scale, making it possible for users to install multiple micro-fulfillment solutions at once, at locations worldwide.

· 24x7x365 customer service with local operations in over 25 countries, supporting scale at speed.

