Retail Store Inventory Optimizer

JDA Software Inc. has launched new collaborative capabilities within its Luminate Store Optimizer SaaS solution that prioritize the most important tasks or objectives first.

JDA’s new Dynamic Tasking capability optimizes projects and tasks between retailers’ headquarters and stores, helping corporate employees collaborate and improve communication. Dynamic Tasking serves as a budget-aware planning and optimization tool that integrates with retailers’ existing systems, combining human and IoT sensor derived tasks combined with advanced analytics and business process improvement.

By optimizing tasks to achieve corporate objectives, store associates and teams are kept on task, on schedule and on budget. The Dynamic Tasking component is now available within JDA Luminate Store Optimizer, which turns real-time data into actionable insights to improve inventory and labor management, increase operational efficiency, and enhance customer experiences.

Luminate Store Optimizer helps increase sales, margins and customer satisfaction by optimizing tasks, both corporate-driven and intra-day. It provides visibility into inventory, identifying out of stocks and assigning replenishment tasks.

