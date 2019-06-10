Returns Processing System for Omni-channel

Dematic has introduced the Dematic Merchandise Returns System, a reverse logistics processing solution for omni-channel retailers. It is a material handling sub-system for the distribution center that accelerates and streamlines all the processing steps required to provide customer credit, enter exchanged order and make returned items available for sale.

The Dematic Merchandise Returns System minimizes the processing cycle time from receiving to “sale ready.” Defined workflows occur in specialized functional work zones to optimize labor productivity and improve operational effectiveness.

The system consists of an automated material handling subsystem managed by Dematic iQ Optimize, a warehouse execution software (WES). Workstations are dedicated to a function: credit/exchange, inspection, repairs/special services, re-pack. The conveyor network connects the workstations and optimizes material flow—automated sorters divert items to the appropriate workstation or functional area of the distribution center.

The system interfaces with devices such as auto-baggers and other subsystems including storage, picking and the Dematic Pouch System (for buffering, sequencing, sorting and order consolidation).

