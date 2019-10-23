RFID-Based Moisture, Temp and Location Sensing

Smartrac Technology Group and SensThys Inc. have partnered to provide an RFID-based moisture, temperature and location sensing solution for facilities management. The new solution combines SensThys’ full line of RAIN RFID (UHF) readers and algorithms with Smartrac’s custom-built moisture and temperature sensing RAIN RFID inlays and tags, based on its SENSOR product line of passive products.

To provide the best possible accuracy and reliability when embedded in construction materials with diverse physical characteristics, Smartrac’s battery-less SENSOR inlays are optimized for interaction with readers and software infrastructure provided by SensThys. The thin and customized inlays are equipped with Axzon’s Magnus S3 ICs that can accurately detect and measure temperature and moisture levels in the surrounding environment.

The sensing inlays are interrogated using SensThys’ solution to monitor and track the physical state of the product at distribution yards, construction sites and manufacturing facilities. Key applications include monitoring changes in products including thermal and moisture cycling, and tracking concrete pre-casts that are either in inventory, in transit, at holding facilities, or physically embedded within their final infrastructure.

