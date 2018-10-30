RFID Label for Metal Applications

Schreiner ProTech has introduced the ((rfid))-DistaFerr Global Label, an integrated, dual-band antenna capable of reading both of the world’s most prominent frequency bands: ETSI and FCC.

Part of Schreiner ProTech’s “RFID on Metal” family of label solutions, the label ensures reliable RFID readability on all metallic substrates in relevant markets.

In RFID technology, two different frequency bands are used globally: ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute) in Europe and FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the U.S. and Asia. Consequently, if a component is exported to several regions it requires differing RFID labels. The new ((rfid))-DistaFerr Global Label covers both frequency ranges.

It offers reliable readability on metal components, containers and transport items via specialized shielding materials. The 50x40mm RFID-Label is only 1.7mm thick and has a read range of up to three meters; in the longer-range version, the read range is as far as six meters.

The ((rfid))-DistaFerr Global label is an alternative to hard tags, can be custom-printed and programmed onsite, and is automatically dispensed off the roll. It is suitable for use in process automation and logistics applications.

