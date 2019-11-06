RFID for Tracking Supply Chain Damage

SpotSee has launched ShockWatch, a device that combines impact-damage monitoring with radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology. This new device is designed to track damage through the supply chain and identify affected inventory, and is suitable for the automotive, medical devices/equipment and aerospace industries.

ShockWatch RFID provides an electronic record of information in the user’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, warehouse management system or directly into the SpotSee Cloud. By gathering data throughout the supply chain, ShockWatch RFID helps users identify where damage is occurring, allowing users to isolate damaged inventory for further inspection and determine where the root cause is in the supply chain. Understanding what, where and why damage took place, users can make informed decisions to deter mishandling, reduce the cost of damage and refine processes to reduce supply chain disruptions.

Each ShockWatch RFID unit is fitted with an NXP UCODE G2iM+ passive RFID chip which can be scanned with any standard ultra-high frequency (UHF) RFID reader. With these indicators in place, the need for visual inspections during the receiving process can be reduced to “exceptions only.” Once a ShockWatch RFID indicator passes by the RFID reader, within milliseconds the ShockWatch RFID indicators communicate that a damaging impact has occurred or if products can be moved into saleable inventory.

SpotSee