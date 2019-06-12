Rugged Mobile Computer for Logistics

Honeywell has introduced the CK65 Mobile Computer, which is designed to boost supply chain productivity by streamlining and error-proofing work in distribution centers and manufacturing environments.

The rugged mobile computer offers a comprehensive software ecosystem including Honeywell’s voice-guided software, Honeywell Operational Intelligence, and a complete set of deployment utilities that integrate with mobile device management and enterprise mobility management solutions.

The CK65 is built on Honeywell’s Mobility Edge platform, a unified hardware and software architecture with an integrated software toolset that extends asset life, accelerates deployment and simplifies management of mobility solutions.

The mobile computer is suitable for applications across the logistics and manufacturing sectors, including receiving, put-away, cross-docking, shipping accuracy, parts/material/work in progress tracking and inventory management.

Honeywell