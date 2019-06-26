Rugged Storage Containers

Steel King Industries Inc. has introduced a line of rugged industrial storage containers that provide an alternative suitable for a range of heavy duty storage applications. Built to last for up to 30 years, Steel King containers are suitable for forging, sheet metal, steel parts, and ammunition storage, as well as storage of recycled materials, automotive parts before an assembly process, and all manner of work in process applications.

Available designs include round corner corrugated steel containers; heavy-duty rigid bulk storage containers; “workingtainers” that double space utilization by turning work areas into storage; a stow gate container that adapts easily to multiple configurations; as well as an exclusive Hold ’n Fold design that can be stored or staged ready for use on the production floor. This option provides three containers in the same space as one rigid container.

Available are half drop gates; fork stirrups; floor runners; caster plates and casters; crane eyes; and crane lifting lugs. Other alternatives include drains/valves; fork pockets; roll-over runners; and universal stacking legs.

Steel King Industries Inc.