Menu
Steel King RCCM - casters.jpg
New Products

Rugged Storage Containers

Steel King Industries has introduced a line of rugged industrial storage containers that provide an alternative suitable for a range of heavy duty storage applications.

Steel King Industries Inc. has introduced a line of rugged industrial storage containers that provide an alternative suitable for a range of heavy duty storage applications. Built to last for up to 30 years, Steel King containers are suitable for forging, sheet metal, steel parts, and ammunition storage, as well as storage of recycled materials, automotive parts before an assembly process, and all manner of work in process applications.

Available designs include round corner corrugated steel containers; heavy-duty rigid bulk storage containers; “workingtainers” that double space utilization by turning work areas into storage; a stow gate container that adapts easily to multiple configurations; as well as an exclusive Hold ’n Fold design that can be stored or staged ready for use on the production floor. This option provides three containers in the same space as one rigid container.

Available are half drop gates; fork stirrups; floor runners; caster plates and casters; crane eyes; and crane lifting lugs. Other alternatives include drains/valves; fork pockets; roll-over runners; and universal stacking legs.

Steel King Industries Inc.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
JLG-Large-Material-Rack.jpg
Large Material Racks for Scissor Lifts
Jun 25, 2019
Rite-Hite CoolMan 2800.jpg
Adjustable, Wall-Mount Fan/Light
Jun 24, 2019
Crown_VForce.jpg
Modular Forklift Battery Charger
Jun 18, 2019
Honeywell CK65.jpg
Rugged Mobile Computer for Logistics
Jun 11, 2019