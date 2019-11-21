Skip navigation
Rugged Tablets for Inventory Management

Teguar has introduced its TRT-A5380 Rugged Tablet Series, an Android-based solution for monitoring and controlling supply chain operations.

The TRT-A5380-08 and TRT-A5380-10 provide an abundance of inputs/outputs. These units include a built-in barcode scanner option and an 8-pin pogo connector, allowing tablet mounting to a forklift/vehicle/desktop docking station.

The TRT-A5380-08S and TRT-A5380-10S provide the same ruggedness and higher processing power in a slim, sleek, ventless enclosure. The “S” at the end of the name denotes the ultra-slim housing that encases 8” and 10.1” screen sizes.

Teguar designs and builds these tablets for tough environments. These units are Military-Standard-810G rated and can handle drops up to 4 ft onto concrete, plus have a wide temperature range, and can withstand shocks and vibrations. All of these tablets are at least IP65 rated so that they can be sprayed for cleaning or operate in the rain and in humid environments.

On-board GPS, 4G, and Wi-Fi connect workers out in the field to back-end infrastructure, and built-in 13.56 MHz NFC and an optional integrated barcode scanner help simplify inventory management.

Teguar

