SaaS Platform for Last-Mile Delivery

DeliveryCircle has introduced KrewZen, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that gives retailers, 3PLs and distributors the tools to build a local delivery network for same-day, last-mile delivery.

The components of the DeliveryCircle platform include software tools for driver onboarding and payment; last-mile shipping and dispatch; courier routing, visibility, and reporting.

DeliveryCircle’s new SaaS-based platform provides key functionality for:

● Dashboard SLA monitoring, reporting and driver schedule management

● Online logistics track and trace

● Route optimization

● Document and signature capture.

DeliveryCircle