SaaS Platform for Last-Mile Delivery

DeliveryCircle has introduced KrewZen, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that gives retailers, 3PLs and distributors the tools to build a local delivery network for same-day, last-mile delivery.
The components of the DeliveryCircle platform include software tools for driver onboarding and payment; last-mile shipping and dispatch; courier routing, visibility, and reporting.
DeliveryCircle’s new SaaS-based platform provides key functionality for:
● Dashboard SLA monitoring, reporting and driver schedule management
● Online logistics track and trace
● Route optimization
● Document and signature capture.
