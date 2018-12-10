Rite-Hite has introduced the RacKeeper Safety Gate, a reciprocating barrier that creates a controlled access area. It’s suitable for multilevel pick modules or any other elevated workspace that requires fall protection within a racking system.

The RacKeeper is designed with a dual reciprocating gate that is interconnected and can’t be open at the same time. It is installed on the edge of a pick module or elevated platform where pallet loads from the floor level are regularly deposited for pick-up. When the outer gate opens to allow pallets to enter the raised level, the inner gate automatically closes, keeping workers out. After the pallet is received, the upper-level workers open the inner gate to remove the material from the work zone. During this time, the outer gate is securely in position on the edge of the raised platform. After loading/unloading is complete, the inner gate is closed to allow workers to remove any items in the work zone.

The RacKeeper’s exclusive link bar design ensures that both gates always work in unison, without relying on the chains or cables that are commonly used on other multilevel gates. The guarded 3” (75 mm) track and nylon rollers provide for consistently smooth operation along the 10 gauge steel frame, while the space efficient design is mounted with brackets to provide full time track protection and flexibility during installation.

Rite-Hite