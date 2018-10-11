Menu
Dorner AquaGard 7350 Series
New Products

Sanitary Conveyor Platform

Dorner has launched its next generation AquaGard 7350 (V2) Series, a stainless conveyor for dry, wipe down and wet environment applications.

Dorner’s AquaGard and AquaPruf sanitary platforms are engineered with hygienic designs that minimize product debris from entering the food zones, and allow for effective sanitation.

The improved frame design on the AquaGard 7350V2 provides more strength around the tail sections of the conveyor, and better drive support for superior performance.

Dorner

 

