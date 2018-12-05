Deitz Co. has introduced sanitary conveyors in the Pharmafill line that feature a design that promotes complete cleaning without any disassembly required. The food-grade conveyors set a dust-resistant, acetal tabletop chain belt a full 1-1/2 inches above the conveyor body to allow full access to the stainless steel structure and to both sides of the plastic belting while the variable speed motor is mounted safely underneath the conveyor and away from the product.

Suitable for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and other facilities, the design speeds manual wipedowns to minimize sanitation cycle time, withstands automated washdowns and supports overall line uptime.

Designed for integration with filling and packaging machinery from any manufacturer, the modular conveyors are available in variable lengths from six feet to 30 feet or more for lengthening or shortening after installation, are height-adjustable, and include casters as standard. Dual rails included on both sides may be adjusted in opening, height and shape while their industry standard mounting hardware permits expansion or addition of reject stations, spacing wheels, custom dead plates, and powered transfers such as turntables and bottomless conveyors.

Deitz Co. Inc.