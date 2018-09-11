OTTO Motors, a division of Clearpath Robotics, has launched the OTTO OMEGA, a self-driving lift truck.

It specializes in two jobs: autonomous floor-to-floor deliveries, and semi-autonomous mode where workers can take over complex loading or unloading tasks. OTTO OMEGA can pick up and drop off skids fully autonomously, receive items to be put away, deliver parts to lineside, cross dock, transport dunnage and more. In semi-autonomous mode, OTTO OMEGA collaborates with workers who can take over to manage loading and unloading pallet deliveries, including onto trailers and racks.

With AI at its core, OTTO OMEGA learns new skills and how to do new jobs with every software update. The vehicle receives orders, reports on its status and notifies human operators of issues in real-time. It is always collecting data from its surroundings and learning from human operators while communicating with a centralized control system.

