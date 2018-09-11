Menu
OTTO Omega
New Products

Self-Driving Lift Truck

OTTO Motors, a division of Clearpath Robotics, has launched the OTTO OMEGA, a self-driving lift truck.

OTTO Motors, a division of Clearpath Robotics, has launched the OTTO OMEGA, a self-driving lift truck.

It specializes in two jobs: autonomous floor-to-floor deliveries, and semi-autonomous mode where workers can take over complex loading or unloading tasks. OTTO OMEGA can pick up and drop off skids fully autonomously, receive items to be put away, deliver parts to lineside, cross dock, transport dunnage and more. In semi-autonomous mode, OTTO OMEGA collaborates with workers who can take over to manage loading and unloading pallet deliveries, including onto trailers and racks.

With AI at its core, OTTO OMEGA learns new skills and how to do new jobs with every software update. The vehicle receives orders, reports on its status and notifies human operators of issues in real-time. It is always collecting data from its surroundings and learning from human operators while communicating with a centralized control system.

OTTO Motors

 

TAGS: Powered Vehicles and Forklifts
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Trimble logo
Final Mile Distribution Mobile Solution
Sep 10, 2018
Dematic iQ Insights
Asset Performance Management System
Sep 10, 2018
SupplyPro SupplyScale
Automated Weight-Based Dispensing
Sep 07, 2018
TouchPath-logo
Track Pick Status in Real-Time
Sep 05, 2018