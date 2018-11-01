Menu
TAB-Wrapper-Tornado-50
Semi- and Fully Automated Orbital Wrapper

TAB Industries has introduced a new TAB Wrapper Tornado orbital wrapper model featuring a 50-inch wrapping ring.

Available in a choice of semi-automated or fully automated operation, the new 50-inch model orbital wrapping machine applies the company's patent-pending technology in a size that accommodates products too large for the 40-inch model without overspecifying the 80-inch model.

Suitable for securing and safely transporting metal and plastic rods, bars and tubes, bagged powders, drums, cartons and other products, the TAB Wrapper Tornado wraps plastic film 360 degrees around and under the load and the pallet to create a sturdy, unitized load that prevents shifting in storage and transit. Oddly shaped, loose, packaged and combination loads may be secured in multiple layers of protective plastic film on the same pallet in 60 seconds or less.

TAB Industries LLC

 

