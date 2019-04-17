Semi-automated Sorting System

Panasonic has introduced Visual Sort Assist (VSA), which combines scanning technology and projection to speed up the process of sorting parcels on a conveyor belt.

Through the semi-automation of parcel checking and routing, the solution helps improve sorting operations.

The system is designed to be used in sites where the workers pick packages based on the information which can be read from the label, including in sorting centers, last mile DCs and reverse logistics applications.

The Visual Sort Assist is designed to help companies improve delivery times for their customers, while reducing their workers’ fatigue and stress.

