Sensors for IoT Asset Tracking

Savi has added two new devices to its suite of active RFID transponders and interrogators available for use by the US Department of Defense (DoD), NATO, and Federal Government agencies. The new devices are Savi Locate (shown), which is a GPS location sensor and Savi IoT, which is a hybrid active RFID interrogator (reader) and transponder (transmitter).

Savi Locate will deliver real-time, in-transit visibility data from the Savi Visibility solution to the DoD’s Radio Frequency In-Transit Visibility (RF-ITV) system. Both devices send data over a mobile network.

Because the Savi IoT device is backward compatible, it can both transpond or interrogate active RFID data to and from the thousands of active RFID tags and readers the military has already deployed. Savi IoT can also send active RFID data over a mobile network without the use of fixed readers. When acting as an active RFID reader, data is sent over a mobile network to Savi Visibility and to the DoD’s RF-ITV system. Now, whenever a mobile network is available, the location of government assets in a yard, or in-transit, can be known in real-time.

