On-Shelf Availability Platform

Retail Solutions, Inc. (RSi) has introduced IRIS, an on-shelf availability (OSA) platform for CPG manufacturers and retailers.

IRIS provides visibility within a single, user-friendly, interactive portal. It offers data granularity and real-time predictive alerts, working at the store and item level.

RSi’s new IRIS platform is built on three distinct modules that work separately and/or together:

The Measure module tracks OSA at the most granular level (store/product/day), with results aggregated to provide precise assessments of OSA performance.

The Correct module provides alerts when specific instances occur that indicate an “imperfect shelf” and potential OOS issues. These alerts are immediately delivered to the appropriate individual so that corrective actions can be taken to address the problem and improve OSA.

The Prevent module leverages business intelligence data analytics, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to avoid OOS problems on the shelf before they even occur.

