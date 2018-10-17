Silent, Oil-free HVLS Fan

Rite-Hite has introduced a Direct Drive high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) fan that delivers temperature-related solutions using addition by subtraction: no noise and no oil, making it suitable for food and pharmaceutical industries.

Configured with three Propell-Air blades, the Direct Drive HVLS comes standard with 24-foot diameter blades. It also comes in 20-, 16-, 12-, and 8-foot diameter.

A single Direct Drive HVLS fan can circulate a large volume of air up to 85 feet from the fan’s center in all directions for heating or cooling of an area encompassing up to 22,000 square feet. The design of the fan directs air outward from the center in a conical shape, eliminating dead-air holes directly beneath the fan and in building corners, providing more uniform airflow from floor to ceiling and from wall to wall.

The Direct Drive HVLS fan can be controlled with a digital touch screen Fan Commander or wirelessly through a smart device or incorporated into a building management system (BMS). Up to 24 HVLS fans can be coordinated with a single Fan Commander control panel.

Rite-Hite