Single-use 5G Tracker

Tive Inc. has introduced Tive Solo 5G tracker, a single-use and multi-use tracker that is 5G-enabled and supports 4G and 2G networks globally. It’s designed to eliminate data and coverage gaps in every U.S. state and country where 2G and 3G networks are being replaced.

The Tive Solo 5G provides high accuracy location, and measures temperature, humidity, shock and light exposure. Using the latest advancements in cellular technology, it reports the sensor data along with the location in real-time to the cloud-based Tive supply chain platform, where users can monitor and analyze shipments, benchmark carrier behavior, setup geofences, and other sensor alerts. Activated with a single button, the single-use Tive Solo 5G is designed to eliminate complex reverse logistics operations.

Tive also offers a rebate program that encourages and rewards the return of single-use trackers to Tive for recycling.

Tive