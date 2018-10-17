Slim 2D Barcode Scan Engines

Honeywell has introduced two new 2D barcode scan engines to help improve the data capture performance of compact and lightweight mobile devices, such as handheld computers, tablets and wearable scanners.

The N670XSR Ultra-slim 2D Imager (shown) is designed for use in transportation and logistics, distribution centers and healthcare environments and offers an increased read range of 40% compared to previous models. It can read barcodes and even damaged labels from up to 31.5 inches away, which can help workers to capture barcode data ergonomically without having to bend down. It can also read barcodes at a motion tolerance of up to six meters per second, allowing it to quickly read multiple barcodes while in motion.

The N3601 Series improves distance readability by 80% compared to previous Honeywell models. The new scan engine is designed for handheld devices used by retail, mobile payment and field service workers. It offers a slim design, which translates into smaller, less bulky handheld devices.

Both scan engines simplify the reading of higher resolution codes, while the white LED illumination system enhances image capture results and readability of colored barcodes. The engine’s more visible high definition LED green dot aimer makes usage more comfortable while increasing overall productivity, particularly in environments where barcodes are close to one another or otherwise difficult to read.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS)