Smart Glasses for Field Service

The Vuzix M300 smart glasses now support TechSight, an augmented reality solution for distribution center workers developed by Honeywell’s Intelligrated for its Lifecycle Support Services customers.

Field service typically involves a see-what-I-see application that can deliver expert knowledge from the office remotely to a technician in the field. When see-what-I-see applications are delivered through to a hands-free pair of smart glasses, technicians in the field can work with both hands and simultaneously have access to the information and expertise they need to solve their problem efficiently.

TechSight from Honeywell Intelligrated is based on augmented reality, smart glasses technology that operates on the Web Real-time Communication (WebRTC) protocol to provide secure peer-to-peer video and audio connectivity. Utilizing the Vuzix M300 smart glasses, TechSight requires only a Wi-Fi connection to enable DC service technicians to stream live video and audio experts who are watching remotely on a computer.

Vuzix Corp.