Smart Sensors for Global Logistics

Kerry Logistics has introduced a logistics solution that utilizes smart sensor devices to monitor cargo across ocean, air and ground transportation around-the-clock.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. has introduced a sensor-based logistics solution that utilizes smart sensor devices to monitor cargo across ocean, air and ground transportation around-the-clock.

The devices, accepted in over 190 countries, transmit data on location and environmental variables including temperature, pressure, tilt, shock, humidity, and pilferage to multiple stakeholders along the supply chain, facilitating their cooperation and timely reaction to unforeseeable circumstances.

The sensor-based logistics solution is suitable for time and environmental-sensitive shipments such as in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. It is also suitable for premium goods including high value consumer electronic products. Both consignees and shippers are able to obtain first-hand information about the physical environment of the cargo through constant personalized alerts or via the KerrierVISION visibility portal.

