Stacker Crane for DCs

Witron has introduced its next generation high-performance AS/RS crane.

Witron has introduced its next generation high-performance AS/RS crane. It is a fully-networked, intelligent controlled system specifically designed for high volume distribution centers, e-commerce operations and food distribution channels. It is suitable for continuous operation in fresh and frozen food areas, 365 days a year, 24/7.

With a conveying speed of over 6 m/s, an acceleration of more than 4 m/s2 and a lifting speed of 3 m/s, the Witron cranes can transport totes and trays or corrugated boxes with a payload of 200 kg per cycle. Featuring two highly dynamic loading device units per vehicle, cranes are able to move up to eight transport units at the same time. This allows for simultaneous storage and retrieval operations. Each crane is capable of moving up to 600 transport units per hour thanks to Witron’s intelligent software that optimizes the driving cycles.

The advanced control logic links all drives, synchronizing operation and optimizing movements to reduce energy consumption without limiting system throughput.  Efficiency is further improved through the adaptation of regenerative modules which harness braking energy of the crane and return it to the grid for immediate reuse by other elements within the logistics system.

Witron

 

