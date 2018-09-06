Supply Chain Analytics

Menu
Supply Dynamics SDX Update
Supply Dynamics has introduced a new user interface (UI) for its flagship product, SDX, which helps manufacturers gain leverage and multi-dimensional insight on common raw material and component part demand across different business units and sub-tier suppliers to drive volume buys, improve service levels, and reduce part costs.

Improvements to the UI include:

● Better utilization of screen real estate improves readability and understanding of reports and graphical elements.

● New prescriptive reports aided by AI/machine learning technology leverage raw material purchasing similarities to deliver aggregation opportunity recommendations.

● Simplified look-and-feel emulates other prevalent web-based platforms.

● Multi-row, in-line editing capabilities allow sub-tier suppliers to validate parts faster and easier.

● Improved navigation allows users to obtain data insights in fewer clicks.

● Responsive design allows for improved user experience across devices.

● Standardized front-end framework built from Bootstrap components.

