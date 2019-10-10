Supply Chain Analytics Solution

Descartes Systems Group has introduced Descartes Analytics, an advanced analysis and reporting solution designed to help users leverage data contained within Descartes’ solutions.

Descartes Analytics uses Microsoft Power BI with Descartes standard integration, data models, dashboards and reporting templates. It enables users to gain greater insight into their logistics and supply chain operations.

The solution provides flexibility for users to customize their configuration and reporting, and supports integration to third-party applications. Additionally, Descartes’ data science experts can help configure the solution to meet a user’s unique needs.

