Tapered Elements for Roller Conveyors

Interroll has introduced new tapered elements for curved roller conveyors that offer optimized fixing. The tapered elements are pressed on a cylindrical steel pipe.

The varying diameters of the tapered rollers have two effects: varying roller speeds, which result in the conveyed material being transported through the center of the curve, and friction, which creates a static charge. If it is not possible to correctly earth all of the components, this could lead to quick electrostatic discharge. This charge can be unpleasant for the user and can also represent a risk to delicate conveyed material or the electronics inside the conveying technology. Interroll therefore recommends that roller conveyor curves always be earthed.

Consequently Interroll has developed a solution whereby the tapered elements are secured from the inside, which prevents the possibility of them moving. The advantage of this solution is that it is not visible for the user.

In addition to fixing the tapered elements, their material has also been improved. The grey and black tapered elements are suitable for freezing. The black elements also possess anti-static properties.

This solution is available for all RollerDrive series and the 1700 KXO and 3500 KXO roller series. This means that all tapered elements that are based on a 50 mm diameter are available at 1.8° in grey and black, as well as at 2.2° in grey.

