Tilt Table for Weighted Tractor Tires

LiftWise, the material handling division of Diversified Products, has introduced the Tilt Table, which is designed to safely tilt and position weighted tractor tires from a horizontal to vertical position.

Once a tire is in the vertical position, it can be more easily picked up and transported by separate machinery, such as the LiftWise Tire Handler.

The Tilt Table is suitable for any operation needing to stock and install large tires, such as equipment dealers or manufacturing plants, warehouses and upfitting facilities.

With a maximum capacity of 5,250 pounds, the new Tilt Table features 10 rollers for positioning tires up to 86 inches in diameter. Hardwired for electrical power the unit offers raise, lower and emergency stop functions. Ratchet straps secure the tire in place before leaving the horizontal position, and two hydraulic cylinders power the table.

Diversified Products