TMS with Strategic Network Modeling

Manhattan Associates Inc. has introduced the latest release of its Transportation Management System (TMS), with improvements to the modeling capabilities, enhancements to carrier connectivity and benchmark rating, and expanded global logistics support.

Manhattan TMS is a cloud-first offering designed to help improve carrier collaboration and connectivity, delivering network-wide visibility to enable advanced strategic and operational planning, execution and real-time route adjustments necessary to improve efficiencies. Following are some of the new features added in this release:

Advanced Transportation Modeling. Manhattan has expanded its TMS solution’s built-in strategic network modeling capabilities with user productivity enhancements, such as embedded Gantt chart visualizations for extended horizon analyses. The company has also added order splitting, which allows users to more accurately simulate real-world capacity constraint scenarios.

Mobile Enhancements. Previously designed for carriers, Manhattan TMS Mobile now also gives shippers and transportation planners mobile access to real-time shipment status updates. Available on Android and iOS platforms, TMS Mobile now offers users the option to leverage non-commercial third-party navigation apps (such as Google Maps and Waze) to enable turn-by-turn directions. The app also now offers seal management and Spanish and Portuguese language support.

Partner Ecosystem Expansion. Manhattan TMS’s functionality has been extended, with native integration to DAT Solutions to leverage DAT’s benchmark market rates for analysis against contract rates. Manhattan has also further strengthened the existing integrations with its partners in the areas of tracking, visibility and digital freight matching.

Contract Management.The solution’s rating capabilities have been expanded to support additional complex, global rating and accessorial requirements. These include the ability to save rate templates, which minimize rate maintenance, as well as creating an audit trail to track all rate changes.

