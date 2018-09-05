Menu
TouchPath-logo
New Products

Track Pick Status in Real-Time

TouchPath has extended its peak-season-scalable Touch3PL solution with the addition of a “power picking” Control Center’ option.

TouchPath has extended its peak-season-scalable Touch3PL third party logistics solution with the addition of a “power picking” Control Center’ option.

Features include the facility to assign picks to warehouse operatives on-screen, track pick status in real time and measure pickers’ performance by individual and by team, including time spent on ‘non-productive’ tasks such as cleaning or loading.

Touch3PL enables the full range of warehouse processes. The system supports different charge rates by customer, warehouse, item and process and informs customers when their stock moves or an order is fulfilled. Touch 3PL also includes bill of materials (BOM) maintenance to support kitting, re-labelling and component (re)assembly.

Touch3PL is geared to the 3PL market: the number of software licenses can be increased and decreased in line with seasonal and other 3PL demands and its core functions can be run on desktop PCs or handheld radio terminals. Touch3PL is available in on-premise, hosted cloud and pay-as-you-go versions, with global 24/7 user support and integration with leading carriers and e-commerce platforms. It currently supports 12 languages in both user interfaces and shipping documents.

Touch3PL can run stand-alone or integrated with all mainstream ERP and other supply chain and legacy systems.

TouchPath

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ORBIS - XP Grocery Pallet
Pallets for Grocery and Food Service DCs
Sep 05, 2018
Swisslog CarryPick
Goods-to-Person AGV
Aug 30, 2018
Combilift Combi-PPT
High-Capacity Powered Pallet Truck
Aug 29, 2018
iDTRONIC EVO RFID Reader
Compact RFID Reader and Writer
Aug 28, 2018