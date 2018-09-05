TouchPath has extended its peak-season-scalable Touch3PL third party logistics solution with the addition of a “power picking” Control Center’ option.

Features include the facility to assign picks to warehouse operatives on-screen, track pick status in real time and measure pickers’ performance by individual and by team, including time spent on ‘non-productive’ tasks such as cleaning or loading.

Touch3PL enables the full range of warehouse processes. The system supports different charge rates by customer, warehouse, item and process and informs customers when their stock moves or an order is fulfilled. Touch 3PL also includes bill of materials (BOM) maintenance to support kitting, re-labelling and component (re)assembly.

Touch3PL is geared to the 3PL market: the number of software licenses can be increased and decreased in line with seasonal and other 3PL demands and its core functions can be run on desktop PCs or handheld radio terminals. Touch3PL is available in on-premise, hosted cloud and pay-as-you-go versions, with global 24/7 user support and integration with leading carriers and e-commerce platforms. It currently supports 12 languages in both user interfaces and shipping documents.

Touch3PL can run stand-alone or integrated with all mainstream ERP and other supply chain and legacy systems.

TouchPath