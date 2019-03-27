Menu
Tracking Solution for Dry Trailers and Containers

ORBCOMM has launched its solar-powered GT 1200 series of devices for trailer and container tracking.

ORBCOMM Inc. has launched its next generation solar-powered GT 1200 series of devices as part of a telematics solution that includes multiple sensor options, user-friendly applications and cellular and optional satellite connectivity for trailer and container tracking.

The GT 1200 series is an evolution of ORBCOMM’s GT 1100 product line and includes an enhanced, high-sensitivity solar panel that charges up to 20 times faster than its predecessor even without direct sunlight, resulting in up to three times more messages per day for increased asset utilization. The compact devices are ruggedized to withstand extreme conditions, require no battery changes for up to 10 years and include built-in tamper and impact detection.

The GT 1200 series also can be configured with ORBCOMM’s integrated cargo sensor and other wireless sensors. With a new streamlined design, the devices can be installed externally on all cargo asset types in about 10 minutes, even when the asset is full.

