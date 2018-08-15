Trade Management Solutions

New releases of Oracle Transportation Management Cloud and Oracle Global Trade Management Cloud provide real-time, data-driven insights into shipment routes and automated event handling. They also offer expanded regulatory support for fast, accurate screening and customs declarations.

Enhancements include:

Enhanced routing: Enables users to make better decisions when routing shipments by accounting for factors such as historic traffic patterns, hazardous materials, and tolls when planning shipments.

Expanded regulatory support: Enables users to better meet their global trade needs in today’s dynamically changing, regulatory environment by supporting expanded regulatory content, allowing more accurate screening, and providing enhancements for summary customs declarations.

Advanced planning: Enables users to better map out and improve transportation planning in end-to-end, outbound order fulfillment by providing enhancements to sample integrated flows with Oracle Order Management Cloud and Oracle Inventory Management Cloud.

Driver-oriented features: Enables users to improve the handling of assignments for shift-based drivers by providing enhanced support for planning and execution of private and dedicated fleets, including driver-oriented workflow in the OTM Mobile App.

IoT Fleet Monitoring integration: Enables users to have real-time visibility into a shipment’s location through automatic event handling.

UX and collaboration: Enables customers to have a simpler and more configurable user interface, including integration with Oracle Content and Experience Cloud, which streamlines collaboration with peers

Graphical diagnostics tool: Enables users to easily research and resolve questions in real time that may arise from the shipment planning processes by providing them with a visual diagnostic tool, which highlights areas that warrant further investigation.

